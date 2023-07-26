Calera High School looking for new football coach just weeks before fall camp

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calera Eagles are looking for a new head football coach after Jason Hamlin informed his players Tuesday that he is stepping down to take a position elsewhere, less than one month before their first game.

Hamlin took the reigns of the Calera football program in July 2021 and guided the Eagles to back to back playoff appearances over his two seasons. He finishes his time in Calera with an 11-11 record (0-2 in the playoffs).

The Eagles start their season August 25 at home against Spain Park. You can find their full schedule here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.