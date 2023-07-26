LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Calera High School looking for new football coach just weeks before fall camp

CALERA HIGH SCHOOL
CALERA HIGH SCHOOL(Aajene Robinson)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calera Eagles are looking for a new head football coach after Jason Hamlin informed his players Tuesday that he is stepping down to take a position elsewhere, less than one month before their first game.

Hamlin took the reigns of the Calera football program in July 2021 and guided the Eagles to back to back playoff appearances over his two seasons. He finishes his time in Calera with an 11-11 record (0-2 in the playoffs).

The Eagles start their season August 25 at home against Spain Park. You can find their full schedule here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested in Rock the South assault case
3 charged, arrested in Rock the South assault case
Source: WBRC video
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-65 in Birmingham; all lanes now open
Examining possible next steps in Carlee Russell case
Possible charges in Carlee Russell case
Friends and family members of a North Carolina woman are asking for the public's help.
Missing North Carolina woman’s SUV, phone found
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

John Metchie III at SEC Media Days.
Former Alabama football star John Metchie cleared to return to practice after leukemia battle
Eli Gold
Eli Gold set to return to call Bama games this fall
Tuscaloosa County HS football coach beats the heat with smart planning
Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville
Sen. Tommy Tuberville introduces legislation to address NIL in college sports