Bronny James, Son of LeBron James, Recovers from Cardiac Arrest; what to know about cardiac arrest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bronny James, the talented 6-foot-6 guard and son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is now out of intensive care after suffering from cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California. Thankfully, he is now in stable condition, but this incident has once again brought sudden cardiac episodes into the spotlight.

As a freshman at USC and a rising star in basketball, the cause of Bronny James’ cardiac arrest remains unknown. Cardiac arrest is a serious medical condition where the heart suddenly stops beating. It can be caused by various factors, including heart disease, congenital heart defects, and electrolyte imbalances. Without immediate treatment, cardiac arrest can lead to brain damage and even death.

Dr. Irfan Asif, Chair of the UAB Department of Family and Community Medicine and a specialist in family and sports medicine, emphasized, “Males seem to be at higher risk than females and currently black athletes are at higher risk than white athletes.” Dr. Asif said it’s unclear why.

This incident with Bronny James serves as a reminder that sudden cardiac arrest can affect even the most physically fit individuals. Prompt recognition and swift action are crucial in such medical emergencies to ensure the best possible outcomes.

“When you see a collapsed athlete go down, think cardiac arrest before anything else, and get on the phone with 911 and get the AED; those are things you want to do immediately,” Dr. Asif said.

As of now, the details surrounding Bronny James’ cardiac arrest are still being investigated, and the basketball community and fans alike are sending their thoughts and prayers for his full recovery.

