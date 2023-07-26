Birmingham transportation committee moving forward with parking, towing ordinance drafts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are one step closer to addressing downtown Birmingham’s parking lot and towing problems. The transportation committee met Monday to review the latest drafts of those revised ordinances and even elected to advance them to the full city council.

There are two different ordinances up for review right now. One pertains to private paid parking lots in downtown Birmingham and the other pertains to towing practices in the area.

Darrell O’Quinn, Chairman of the Transportation Committee and Representative of District five, says there are plenty of new additions coming to the ordinances.

As far as towing, he says they’ve discussed a grace period between when you park your car and when a towing company is legally allowed to tow your car. Another addition: tow truck operators who damage any cars or property would be required to wait on scene for police.

As far as the paid parking lots, O’Quinn mentioned a “dynamic pricing model” where parking prices could fluctuate depending on how many spaces are open. The more open spots, the cheaper the price and vice versa, but O’Quinn says that opens up a lot of questions.

“If I park in a parking lot at one price and I paid for two hours but I get a notification near the end of my two hours that my time is about to expire and I would like to extend my time,” he explains. “Does my time get extended at the rate that I paid initially or is the extra time subject to dynamic pricing too?”

They are still working out the details and O’Quinn expects more changes to come to the drafts.

He also anticipates a public hearing at the end of August where Birmingham residents will be able to voice your opinion too.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.