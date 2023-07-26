LawCall
Alabaster announces new updates to noise ordinance for the city

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ll have to keep it down from now on in Alabaster as city leaders have passed an updated noise reduction ordinance.

They say this is meant to protect and promote peace and quiet in the city.

The original ordinance was adopted in 2015. This is a revision to address some concerns from folks that have popped up over the last several months.

Residential and commercial properties during the hours of 10:00 pm to 7:00 am cannot play any radio, television, or sound amplifying equipment unreasonably loud or at an outdoor party with a volume that would disturb neighbors.

There are also rules for power tools such as mowers, leaf blowers, saws, or nail guns. You can use those at home late at night into early morning. Car horns can only be used as a danger signal.

Dog barking that continues for the majority of five-minutes is a violation and can lead to a warning, and then a fine of $25 plus the costs of court.

Brian Binzer, the Alabaster City Administrator said,We felt like we threaded the needle on this one and kept it to address the concerns without really infringing on people’s rights.”

Exceptions to this ordinance include emergency, law enforcement, and fire vehicles, as well as city events, religious events, or some park and stadium events.

More information about the ordinance can be found at here.

