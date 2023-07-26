LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Agribusiness teaching farm planned for Tuscaloosa County

New project could bring 'teaching farm' to Tuscaloosa County school system
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County School system wants to grow job opportunities for its students. Some folks believe the way to do that is through what’s described as a “teaching farm.”

Think of it as a workforce development for kids who are interested in agriculture.

Several people are excited about what could take root if this teaching farm idea gets off the ground successfully. Nearly 30 people attended a meeting about the teaching farm concept, a course where students would learn several job skills related to agricultural businesses. It’s not just teaching people how to become farmers.

People who farm or own agricultural companies joined elected leaders and educators during a lunch and learn meeting.

“There’s tech involved. There’s different types of careers. There’s animal science and veterinary medicine. There’s law enforcement, there’s marine patrol. There’s fisheries and that kind of stuff,” explained John Cameron, Tuscaloosa County’s Extension Coordinator. “We’re just trying to raise awareness and develop a channel where there’s a workforce ready to go into that area.”

Cameron says the average age of a farmer in Alabama is 58 years old, so he and others are asking for supports to start the teaching farm this fall.

That could include money, materials, equipment and expertise from folks who have been in agri-business most of their lives. The Tuscaloosa County School system owns property on Finnell Road in the northern part of the county that could be the perfect place to start a teaching farm.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends and family members of a North Carolina woman are asking for the public's help.
Missing North Carolina woman’s SUV, phone found
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
The 14-year-old and a 13-year-old were driving the ATV when they reportedly lost control and...
14-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash, mother and teen injured
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
Firefighters responded to an early morning fire at the Budget Motel in Birmingham on Tuesday.
Guests evacuated as crews battle Birmingham motel fire

Latest News

Tankersley Rosenwald School
Alabama Historical Commission accepting nominations for ‘Places in Peril’ program
Source: WBRC video
New project could bring 'teaching farm' to Tuscaloosa County school system
Even though investigators say the Carlee Russell case turned out to be a hoax, some believed...
Human traffickers profit at expense of victims in ways you might not think
City of Birmingham placed 8-10 signs warning about towing around downtown.
Birmingham transportation committee moving forward with parking, towing ordinance drafts