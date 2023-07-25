Woman, 83, dies 3 days after crash in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A Vestavia Hills woman has died from her injuries after a crash July 21.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Indubala Patel. She was 83.

The two-vehicle crash happened in the 1300 block of Montgomery Highway. Patel was taken to UAB Hospital where she passed away July 24.

The Vestavia Hills Police Department is investigating the crash.

