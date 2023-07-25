LawCall
Woman, 83, dies 3 days after crash in Vestavia Hills

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Indubala Patel. She was 83.
The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Indubala Patel. She was 83.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A Vestavia Hills woman has died from her injuries after a crash July 21.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Indubala Patel. She was 83.

The two-vehicle crash happened in the 1300 block of Montgomery Highway. Patel was taken to UAB Hospital where she passed away July 24.


The Vestavia Hills Police Department is investigating the crash.

