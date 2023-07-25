LawCall
UAB’s first uterus transplant recipient delivers healthy baby

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A huge milestone is being celebrated after the first woman with a uterus transplant at UAB gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

Mallory was born with congenital absence of the uterus, a condition called Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome. Because of this, Mallory was not able to biologically carry her own child.

Two years ago, she had a uterus transplanted into her body.

Fast forward to this May, Mallory and her husband, Nick, welcomed a baby boy into their family, one that Mallory carried in her transplanted uterus.

She’s the first in the rare uterus transplant program at UAB to have a live birth.

The child Mallory gave birth to is the biological child of her and her husband.

In her first public statement since childbirth, Mallory thanked a long list of doctors who helped her become a mother in a news conference Monday morning. Watch the full news conference below.

UAB news conference on woman who gave birth via uterine transplant

