Tuscaloosa County school district receives significant grant

Tuscaloosa County Schools will use grant to help students
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA COUTY, Ala. (WBRC) -Three West Alabama school districts learned this week that they scored with massive grants, totaling nearly a million dollars. The second largest amount went direct to the Tuscaloosa County School District.

The grant that Tuscaloosa County School District officials will receive is worth more than $395,000.

The school district applied for this grant with the Alabama Department of Education. The grant is coming through the Stronger Connection Grant program. The focus will be on strengthening what the school district calls its ‘Whole Child Framework’ curriculum, according to school system spokeswoman Terri Brewer.

“Some of the ways this funding will be used is technology to communicate with parents or in ways they can promote academic success with students in the early grades.” said Brewer. “Also organizing and promoting having success in-person workshops to help our parents and families know how best to help our students have academic success and doing the things to promote academic success with their students.”

The Sumter and Pickens County school districts received similar grants as well, according to school leaders.

