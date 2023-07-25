Tuscaloosa County HS football coach beats the heat with smart planning

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday morning couldn’t come soon enough for the Tuscaloosa County High School Football team. That’s because summer practice ended today, one that took place every weekday starting at 6:30 a.m., for good reason, since June.

There was no doubt what play Tuscaloosa County High School Football Coach Adam Winegarden would call when it came to protecting his players from the heat. Early morning practice starting at 6:30, done by 9:30 a.m. during the summer.

“We typically go in the summertime as early as we can. In Tuscaloosa it can get extremely hot,” said Winegarden.

The kind of heat where it doesn’t take long for the sweat to roll off. With trainers nearby, Winegarden took no chances, considering all the information that’s out there today regarding the dangers of heat, especially on the field where it can feel even hotter.

“Really there’s no excuse in today’s society to have heat-related issues, as much education as the coaches have with the players, and what scientists look for, giving them proper water breaks,” said Winegarden.

“It’s very hot in Alabama,” said 17-year-old right tackle Isaac Boulger.

Boulger has strapped on pads since the third grade and knows all too well how challenging the elements can be. He is thankful they practiced in the early mornings instead of risking it later in the day.

“I really appreciate him starting it early. It’s cooler, and I have my whole day afterwards because I am in summer, so I want to enjoy it,” said Boulger.

The team wrapped its up summer camp Tuesday morning, but practice continues late Monday afternoon with an eye towards the new season just weeks away.

