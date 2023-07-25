Troupe’s Pizza: Super Chicken

Super Chicken

Ingredients

6 ounces pesto

1 ounce spinach

6 ounces cheese

5 ounces chicken

8 slices tomato

2 ounces mushrooms

2 ounces artichoke

1 ounce feta cheese

Pizza dough

Directions

Bake for 10 to 15 minutes at 450 degrees.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.