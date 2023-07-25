LawCall
Troupe’s Pizza: Super Chicken

Good Day Cooking
Terrill Brazelton - Super Chicken Pizza
By Terrill Brazelton
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT
Super Chicken

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces pesto
  • 1 ounce spinach
  • 6 ounces cheese
  • 5 ounces chicken
  • 8 slices tomato
  • 2 ounces mushrooms
  • 2 ounces artichoke
  • 1 ounce feta cheese
  • Pizza dough

Directions

  1. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes at 450 degrees.

