Moore unconcerned about district shift: “I think the people will choose us”

If the new Alabama redistricting plan survives federal courts, 40% of Rep. Barry Moore's district will be black, increasing chances a Democrat could unseat him.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Redrawn districts in Alabama could negatively impact Republican U.S. Rep. Barry Moore (AL-02) more than any other congressman from the state. However, speaking in Dothan on Monday, he expressed little concern about prospects that those boundaries would unseat him.

“It didn’t bother me, I was actually relieved when I saw the map,” Moore told News4 of reapportionment after addressing Dothan Rotarians.

With the state legislature pressured to create a second Black-majority district following the Supreme Court’s recent decision, things could have been worse for Moore.

The line shifts approved during the special session remove from his second district a Republican stronghold north of Montgomery and added a predominantly Black geographic region.

If the plan stands up to a court challenge—and the first one didn’t—his district will become 40 percent Black, though Moore insists he is not concerned.

“I think we’ve done a good job and I think the people will choose us,” Moore said.

Moore said his office had aided over 3,000 constituents with government-related issues, many of them veterans and older adults.

He promised no changes to his campaign strategy are planned when he seeks a third term next year.

“Our plan is to continue serving the people and let them choose who they want to hire,” Moore said.

The legislature had until Friday to draw new lines that redistribute seats in the U.S. House based on the 2020 Census.

