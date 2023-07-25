LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Guests evacuated as crews battle Birmingham motel fire

Fire at Budget Motel
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Guests were forced to evacuate as firefighters worked to contain a fire at a Birmingham Motel early Tuesday morning.

A call came in at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday that the office of the Budget Motel at 1548 Bankhead Highway was on fire. Birmingham Fire and Rescue (BFRS) crews arrived to find flames and smoke showing from the motel.



The fire was contained by 4:10 a.m., according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

Everyone staying at the motel was safely evacuated, however BFRS says seven of the motel’s rooms were affected, some with smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Source: WBRC video
Authorities release name of child killed in Mountain Brook crash
Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
Homewood Police and the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force made the...
6 men arrested on child sex charges by Homewood Police, FBI
ELmer P. Lawrence was identified among the hundreds of people killed on the U.S.S. Oklahoma.
Remains of sailor killed in attack on Pearl Harbor identified and buried

Latest News

Birmingham police are conducting a death investigation after a man died Tuesday morning in the...
Birmingham police conducting death investigation in Norwood community
Fire at Budget Motel
Birmingham Death Investigation
Friends and family of Jordan Melton are remembering his life and legacy with a balloon release.
Loved ones of late Birmingham firefighter remember his life with vigil