Guests evacuated as crews battle Birmingham motel fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Guests were forced to evacuate as firefighters worked to contain a fire at a Birmingham Motel early Tuesday morning.

A call came in at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday that the office of the Budget Motel at 1548 Bankhead Highway was on fire. Birmingham Fire and Rescue (BFRS) crews arrived to find flames and smoke showing from the motel.







The fire was contained by 4:10 a.m., according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

Everyone staying at the motel was safely evacuated, however BFRS says seven of the motel’s rooms were affected, some with smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

