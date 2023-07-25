First Alert Weather: A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Jefferson and Shelby counties Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday!

We are kicking off this Tuesday morning with temperatures near average with most of us in the upper 60s and lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear. High pressure remains in place today keeping us mostly dry and sunny. We want to give Jefferson and Shelby counties a First Alert for a code orange air quality alert.

Air Quality Alert (WBRC)

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has issued this advisory for today where ground level ozone concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive people. Children and those with asthma and other respiratory illnesses are at the greatest risk under these conditions. We encourage those sensitive to these levels to limit time outside and to avoid strenuous outdoor activities. Some of the haze in the sky today is thanks to the Canadian wildfires and from stagnant air. The good news is that the smoke is very thin and not what we saw a week or two ago.

Hourly Forecast Today (WBRC)

We are forecasting a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds will likely come from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. We will introduce a 10 percent chance for a stray shower or storm this afternoon. Most of us will end up dry. If you plan on being out this evening, we will likely remain mostly clear to partly cloudy with temperatures cooling into the mid 80s at 7 p.m.

Isolated Storms Possible Wednesday: We will likely start tomorrow morning off dry with temperatures in the lower 70s. Wednesday will end up hot once again with highs in the mid 90s with a mostly sunny sky. Our high-resolution weather models are hinting at isolated showers or storms developing in parts of east Alabama tomorrow afternoon. With this in mind, we will introduce a 20 percent chance for an isolated storm. Most of us will end up dry. Humidity levels will remain comfortable, so the heat index is only expected to climb into the 98° to 102°F range.

Hot Finish to July: We will likely finish the month out with above average high temperatures. We are forecasting high temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 90s Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend. It would not surprise me if a few spots in west Alabama see highs approach 100°F by the weekend. Humidity levels may increase a little by this weekend and into early next week. With higher dew points this weekend, heat index values may end up near 105°F. Early next week could end up hotter with highs in the triple digits for most of Central Alabama.

First Alert Muggy Meter (WBRC)

Water the Yard This Week: If you are hoping for some rainfall, it’ll be difficult to find over the next several days. We’ll introduce a 10 to 20 percent chance for isolated showers and storms for Thursday and into the weekend. The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting a tenth of an inch of rainfall or less for most of Central Alabama over the next five days. Consider yourself lucky if you see rain this week.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Don dissipated in the northern Atlantic yesterday afternoon. We now focus on two areas that the National Hurricane Center is watching. The good news is that both tropical waves have low chances to develop.

Tropical Update (WBRC)

One wave is located a few hundred miles southwest of Bermuda. It has a 20 percent chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm off the Southeast Coast over the next seven days. Long-range models just show increasing rain chances for parts of the Southeast with no signs of anything developing. We are also watching a tropical wave that will move into the Windward Islands and the eastern Caribbean today. This wave remains very disorganized and the odds of developing are down to 10 percent for the next seven days. Dry air and increasing wind shear will likely prevent this wave from developing in the Caribbean.

The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. Hurricane season normally ramps up in August and September and comes to an end on November 30th.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a great Tuesday!

