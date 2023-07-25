LawCall
Enroll now for Tuscaloosa County schools per superintendent

Preparing for the new school year
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The new school year starts August 9 for Tuscaloosa County schools. On average, Tuscaloosa County averages around 19,000 students a year in 35 schools.

Tuscaloosa County Public School Superintendent Dr. Keri Johnson recommends that parents start enrolling their children now instead of waiting for the first day of school. Dr. Johnson explained that it makes the process a lot smoother. Parents can enroll their kids online.

“Our enrollment is online. They should have received a snap code from their emails they had on file from last year. If they did not receive their snap code, they can call the main office of their child’s school and get the information they need to compete the on-line enrollment,” said Dr. Johnson.

