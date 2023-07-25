Disney on Ice presents Find Your Hero

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Skate over to Legacy Arena at the BJCC on October 19-22 for a magical adventure!

Disney on Ice returns to Birmingham with a magical medley of both classic and modern tales in Find Your Hero. Produced by Feld Entertainment, Disney on Ice Find Your Hero displays what it means to be a true hero.

Join Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy as they embark on an adventure filled with heroism and magic.

Follow along with Maribel as she sets out to save her family’s beloved Casita while she learns to be herself and love what makes her special.

Moana joins the stage for a mighty mission as she heads on a journey to save her island.

Olaf, Anna and Elsa work together to protect their kingdom.

Ariel surfaces from under the sea to fall in love.

Rapunzel explores the world outside of her comfort zone.

Belle tames the Beast while you discover your inner hero!

Ticket sales begin on July 25. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets soon to get the best seats, but tickets will be available at the box office. Ticket prices are subject to change based on market demand.

