Birmingham Police: Woman shot, taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a woman was shot in the 200 block of Green Springs Avenue South on Tuesday afternoon, July 25.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation suggests that this was possibly an accidental shooting. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim and suspect are related, according to police. The suspect remained on scene and has been detained for questioning by Birmingham Police Detectives.

Please check back for more details as we gather additional information.

