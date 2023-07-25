LawCall
Birmingham police conducting death investigation in Norwood community

Birmingham Death Investigation
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One man has died after being transported to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

Birmingham Police say the incident happened around 12 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of 27th Street North.



The victim was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died.

WBRC has reached out to the Birmingham Police Department for more information. Check back here for any updates as they become available.

