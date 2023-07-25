LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

The Biden administration proposes new rules to push insurers to boost mental health coverage

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26, Feb. 15, 2023, in Lanham, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration on Tuesday is announcing new rules meant to push insurance companies to increase their coverage of mental health treatments.

The new regulations, which still need to go through a public comment period, would require insurers to study whether their customers have equal access to medical and mental health benefits and to take remedial action, if necessary. The Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act requires that insurers provide the same level of coverage for both mental and physical health care — though the administration and advocates argue insurers’ policies restrict patient access.

The rules, if finalized, would force insurers to study patient outcomes to ensure the benefits are administered equally, taking into account their provider network and reimbursement rates and whether prior authorization is required for care.

The Democratic president’s administration says it’s aiming to address issues such as insurers enabling nutritional counseling for diabetes patients but making it more difficult for those with eating disorders.

By measuring outcomes, the White House says, it will force insurers to make modifications to come into compliance with the law.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Source: WBRC video
Authorities release name of child killed in Mountain Brook crash
Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
Homewood Police and the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force made the...
6 men arrested on child sex charges by Homewood Police, FBI
ELmer P. Lawrence was identified among the hundreds of people killed on the U.S.S. Oklahoma.
Remains of sailor killed in attack on Pearl Harbor identified and buried

Latest News

FILE- In this undated photo 14-year-old Emmett L.Till from Chicago, is shown. President Joe...
For Emmett Till’s family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the American story
President Biden is establishing a new national monument that will honor Emmett Till, who was...
Biden to honor Emmett Till with national monument
First lady Jill Biden, shown here delivering remarks during the Nashville Pride Festival in...
Jill Biden to mark US reentry into UNESCO with flag-raising ceremony in Paris
Birmingham police are conducting a death investigation after a man died Tuesday morning in the...
Birmingham police conducting death investigation in Norwood community