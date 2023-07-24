LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Suspect in custody as Birmingham police conduct homicide investigation

Birmingham Police Car
Birmingham Police Car(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was transported to the Birmingham City Jail and placed under a 48-hour felony extension for murder as homicide detectives investigate the shooting death of a man at Railroad Park.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 8:50 p.m. Sunday night at 1600 1st Avenue South in Birmingham where they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say that a preliminary investigation suggests the victim was involved in a verbal argument with a separate party prior to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Neighbor discusses Carlee Russell case
Carlee Russell neighbors speaking out
One killed, two others taken to hospital in Mountain Brook car crash
Shooting investigation at 1700 Block of 3rd Avenue West
Birmingham PD investigating early morning shooting

Latest News

Deputies said they responded to a home along Central Avenue in St. Albans.
Birmingham man’s killing ruled justifiable death
Railroad Park
One dead, two suspects taken to BPD HQ in Railroad Park shooting
Fix coming to deteriorating roads in Bessemer
Jefferson Co. cracking down on road, flooding issues in neighborhoods
Medicaid eligibility requirements changing
What to know if you’re losing your Medicaid coverage in Alabama