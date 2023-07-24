Suspect in custody as Birmingham police conduct homicide investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was transported to the Birmingham City Jail and placed under a 48-hour felony extension for murder as homicide detectives investigate the shooting death of a man at Railroad Park.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 8:50 p.m. Sunday night at 1600 1st Avenue South in Birmingham where they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say that a preliminary investigation suggests the victim was involved in a verbal argument with a separate party prior to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

