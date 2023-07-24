Tuscaloosa to accept school supply donations for parking ticket fines

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in Tuscaloosa will have the opportunity to pay parking fines with a donation of school supplies to the city.

Beginning Monday, August 7, those with $18 overtime parking tickets will be able to make a donation of school supplies valued at $10 in lieu of paying the fine. School supplies valued at $20 or more will be accepted in place of two $18 parking tickets.

All collected supplies will be donated to the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education and distributed to local students in need.

Below is a list of suggested supplies and estimated values that will be used if a receipt is not provided. Any school supplies valued at $10 will be accepted.

  • Heavy duty backpacks: $10
  • Ream white copy paper: $4
  • Index cards: $.50
  • Black & blue ink pens: $1
  • 16GB flash drive: $4
  • Scientific calculators: $9
  • Erasers – 3 packs: $1.50
  • Standard/college ruled paper: $1
  • College-ruled spiral notebooks: $.60
  • Mechanical or #2 pencils: $1
  • Binder pouches: $6
  • Clorox/Lysol wipes 3 packs: $6.50
  • Highlighters 3ct.: $2.10
  • Highlighters 10ct.: $6
  • Hand sanitizers: $2
  • Box(es) of Kleenex Tissues: $1.60
  • Binder dividers: $1.50
  • Box of crayons: $3
  • Kids’ scissors: $1.50

School supplies should be brought to the Tuscaloosa Municipal Court located at 2122 6th St.

The program ends September 1.

If you have any questions, call 311.

