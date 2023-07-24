Tuscaloosa to accept school supply donations for parking ticket fines

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in Tuscaloosa will have the opportunity to pay parking fines with a donation of school supplies to the city.

Beginning Monday, August 7, those with $18 overtime parking tickets will be able to make a donation of school supplies valued at $10 in lieu of paying the fine. School supplies valued at $20 or more will be accepted in place of two $18 parking tickets.

All collected supplies will be donated to the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education and distributed to local students in need.

Below is a list of suggested supplies and estimated values that will be used if a receipt is not provided. Any school supplies valued at $10 will be accepted.

Heavy duty backpacks: $10

Ream white copy paper: $4

Index cards: $.50

Black & blue ink pens: $1

16GB flash drive: $4

Scientific calculators: $9

Erasers – 3 packs: $1.50

Standard/college ruled paper: $1

College-ruled spiral notebooks: $.60

Mechanical or #2 pencils: $1

Binder pouches: $6

Clorox/Lysol wipes 3 packs: $6.50

Highlighters 3ct.: $2.10

Highlighters 10ct.: $6

Hand sanitizers: $2

Box(es) of Kleenex Tissues: $1.60

Binder dividers: $1.50

Box of crayons: $3

Kids’ scissors: $1.50

School supplies should be brought to the Tuscaloosa Municipal Court located at 2122 6th St.

The program ends September 1.

If you have any questions, call 311.

