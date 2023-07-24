LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Trader Joe’s recalls cookies that may contain rocks

Trader Joe’s is recalling some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.
Trader Joe’s is recalling some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.(Trader Joe's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Trader Joe’s announced a recall Friday of some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.

The cookies subject to recall are:

  • Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) with sell by dates of Oct. 19, 2023, through Oct. 21, 2023
  • Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752) with sell by dates of Oct. 17, 2023, through Oct. 21, 2023

Trader Joe’s said all potentially affected products have been pulled from store shelves. If you have purchased the affected products, the chain urges customers not to eat them.

Customers with any questions can call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817.

Further information was not available. It’s unclear how rocks may have gotten into the cookies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Neighbor discusses Carlee Russell case
Carlee Russell neighbors speaking out
The crash happened around 5:27 p.m. in the 3400 block of Cherokee Road in Mountain Brook.
Authorities release name of child killed in Mountain Brook crash
Railroad Park
Suspect being held at Birmingham jail after shooting leaves one dead

Latest News

Billy The Goat and his owner join Good Day Alabama
Billy The Goat and his owner on Good Day Alabama
Assault Victim at Rock The South Speaks Out
Assault Victim at Rock The South Speaks Out
FILE - Standing with former Northwestern athletes, attorney Ben Crump speaks during a press...
First lawsuit filed on behalf of female Northwestern University athlete as hazing scandal widens
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in a Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Video shows police dog attacking unarmed man who surrendered to authorities