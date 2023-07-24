LawCall
Program teaches babies, young children how to save themselves from drowning

By Reggie Kyle
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A program in Calhoun County is teaching babies and young children how to save themselves from drowning.

Infant Swimming Resource, also known as ISR, is a method of teaching children how to save themselves if they fall into water.

The training teaches babies how to float and older children how to use their arms and get to the edge of the pool.

One certified ISR instructor and twenty-year lifeguard teaches these classes in her backyard and says kids need to be prepared in case something happens.

“It happens so easily and so quickly without any preparation,” said ISR Instructor Tanya Large. “A child’s not gonna fall into a pool under a perfect setting with their floaties on and you’re watching them.”

For more information about these classes, you can click here to visit their website.

