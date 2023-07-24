LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police find human remains in suitcases along Florida beach

The area where human remains were found in suitcases is seen in Delray Beach, Florida.
The area where human remains were found in suitcases is seen in Delray Beach, Florida.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Police found human remains in suitcases along Florida’s Intracoastal Waterway.

Delray Beach Police said they got a call Friday after someone saw something “strange” in the waterway.

They found three suitcases. Inside were the remains of a white or Hispanic middle-aged woman with brown hair.

The victim was wearing a floral tank top with a black undershirt and black, mid-thigh shorts.

Anyone with information should contact detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.

A floral top found in suitcases with remains of a woman in Delray Beach, Florida.
A floral top found in suitcases with remains of a woman in Delray Beach, Florida.(Source: Delray Beach Police/CNN)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
Source: WBRC video
Authorities release name of child killed in Mountain Brook crash
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Neighbor discusses Carlee Russell case
Carlee Russell neighbors speaking out
Railroad Park
Suspect being held at Birmingham jail after shooting leaves one dead

Latest News

Many animal control facilities and rehab ranches are seeing more underweight and starving...
Neglected and abandoned horse population growing, rehab ranch says
43% of parents used retirement savings on kids
Nearly 70% of parents have made financial sacrifices for their adult children, survey finds
Goat is on the loose in Birmingham and Mountain Brook.
Oh My Goat! Billy has been captured!
Nearly 70% of parents have made financial sacrifices for their adult children, survey finds
Climate activist Greta Thunberg is detained by police during an action for blocking the...
Greta Thunberg defiant after Swedish court fines her for disobeying police during climate protest