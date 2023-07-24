LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

One dead, suspect in custody in Railroad Park shooting

Railroad Park
Railroad Park(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has died after being shot in Railroad Park in Birmingham Sunday night.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of 1st Avenue South.

According to BPD, it is believed that the shooting happened after two males got into an altercation in the park.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbor discusses Carlee Russell case
Carlee Russell neighbors speaking out
One killed, two others taken to hospital in Mountain Brook car crash
One shot, transported to UAB with life-threatening injuries
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Birmingham Police arrest two individuals after chase

Latest News

Medicaid eligibility requirements changing
What to know if you’re losing your Medicaid coverage in Alabama
Countdown to Fall
First Alert: Dry, sunny start to the week
Fix coming to deteriorating roads in Bessemer
Fix coming to deteriorating roads in Bessemer
Medicaid eligibility requirements changing
Medicaid eligibility requirements changing