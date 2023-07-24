One dead, suspect in custody in Railroad Park shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has died after being shot in Railroad Park in Birmingham Sunday night.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of 1st Avenue South.

According to BPD, it is believed that the shooting happened after two males got into an altercation in the park.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

