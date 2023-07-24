LawCall
New president discusses her plans for Stillman College

Stillman College, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Stillman College, Tuscaloosa, Ala.(WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The new president of Stillman College has big plans for the historically Black college.

Dr. Yolanda Page started her job as the president of Stillman College at the beginning of July and sees the college serving the surrounding Tuscaloosa community even more.

Dr. Page recently sat down with WBRC recently to discuss her plans for the college going forward.

She said the campus will host more activities and programs. She also looks forward to partnering with local industries and schools, including Shelton State Community College and the University of Alabama.

Dr. Page spent the past three weeks meeting faculty and staff as well as some elected leaders in west Alabama.

“We’re going to focus on the three R’s in the form of relationships, resources, and our reputation,” she said about the conversations she has had thus far. “So, those are the three overarching areas. However, I will announce very soon there will be a transition team working along with me. And then we’re going to craft what that looks like based again on what we hear from the community.”

WBRC will continue to follow Dr. Page’s transition as the new president of Stillman College.

Fall classes begin at Stillman on August 16.

