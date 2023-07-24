LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man hospitalized after falling out of hot air balloon, police say

FILE - Police said the man who fell was a volunteer for the Balloon Glow and Laser Show at the...
FILE - Police said the man who fell was a volunteer for the Balloon Glow and Laser Show at the Guilford Fairgrounds in Connecticut.(jakkapan21/Getty Images Pro via Canva)
By Zoe Strothers, Kristina Russo and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A person was injured after falling out of a hot air balloon in Connecticut on Sunday night, officials said.

According to the Guilford Police Department, officers responded to the Balloon Glow and Laser Show at the Guilford Fairgrounds at 9:42 p.m. for reports of an injured person who fell from a hot air balloon.

Police said the man who fell was a volunteer for the event.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Police said the fall is still under investigation. Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
The crash happened around 5:27 p.m. in the 3400 block of Cherokee Road in Mountain Brook.
Authorities release name of child killed in Mountain Brook crash
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Neighbor discusses Carlee Russell case
Carlee Russell neighbors speaking out
Railroad Park
Suspect being held at Birmingham jail after shooting leaves one dead

Latest News

FILE - Standing with former Northwestern athletes, attorney Ben Crump speaks during a press...
First lawsuit filed on behalf of female Northwestern University athlete as hazing scandal widens
America Ferrera, from left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig...
With ‘Barbie,’ Greta Gerwig breaks a box office record for female directors
Image depicting traffic cones
Interstate paving on I-459, planned lane closures
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP...
Jury in Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial ends 1st day of deliberations in London
Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, bottom right, in Massapequa...
Excavator seen digging in backyard of man charged in Gilgo Beach killings