At least 15 injured in Tallapoosa County deck collapse

Alexander City Fire Department
Alexander City Fire Department(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A deck collapsed Sunday afternoon in the Paces Point area, causing injuries to at least 15 people.

According to a Facebook post by the Alex City Fire Department, at approximately 1:15 p.m., Tallapoosa County paged for an EMS mutual aid response to a deck collapse with 15 possible injuries in the Paes Point area.

At approximately 1:15 pm Tallapoosa County paged for a EMS mutual aid response, to a deck collapse with a possible 15...

Posted by Alexander City Fire Department on Sunday, July 23, 2023

The Alex City Fire Department stated that they responded and assisted with patient care and transported two of the six critical patients.

Other agencies that responded include the Tallapoosa EMS, Pace’s Point VFD, Stillwater VFD, TCSO, Lifesaver 4, and Haynes LifeFlight.

No further details are available at this time.

