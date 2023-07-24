Jefferson Co. cracking down on road, flooding issues in neighborhoods

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a story we brought you a few weeks ago, a Bessemer neighborhood dealing with deteriorating roads, and serious flooding.

Jefferson County Manager Cal Markert tells FOX6 they’ve been working nonstop on this issue, which has happened in more than just that Bessemer neighborhood over the course of several years. He says it’s a tedious process, but they’re seeing results.

“In 2017, I was the county engineer over the roads so I’m very familiar with it. It was a mess,” Markert says of the Meadow Lake neighborhood.

Markert, who is now the Jefferson County Manager, says holding dodgy developers accountable is easier said than done.

“Somebody has private property, and they want it to be a public road maintained by the county, we review the plans for that to make sure they’re built to the county’s standards,” as Markert describes the process by which the county obtains roads. “There are potholes the size of this table, there’s flooding, but there are legal issues we have to work through before we can work on them.”

Those legal issues take time. In 2017, Markert says there were 40-45 neighborhoods with issues similar to Meadow Lake. Today, Jefferson County has whittled that number down to five. Markert says they have made contact with Portrait Homes, Meadow Lake’s developer.

“That’s one issue that can make it take longer is how long it takes to get in touch with them, how much will they cooperate,” he says.

Markert says the county is also being proactive in cutting down on issues like this in the future, with new, rigorous background checks. Developers must also do regular updates with the county during the building process.

“We really want to make sure going forward this never happens again. It shouldn’t be the taxpayers having to foot this bill,” says Markert.

FOX6 asked Jefferson County when the Meadow Lake Neighborhood could see changes to their roads. They say they expects changes to start taking place by fall or winter of 2023.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.