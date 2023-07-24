LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

In the first year of launching 988, Alabama expands access to behavioral health care

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In July of 2022, the suicide hotline number was changed to 988. It reduced the number from 10 digits to three, making it easier to remember when in a crisis.

Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Mental Health, Kim Boswell, said in the first year of 988 going live, the number of answered calls and texts has nearly doubled.

“You can get to someone who can really help you if you are having a family crisis, or whatever the situation may be, having that compassionate person on the other end of the line that you can talk to is really important,” said Boswell.

The state launched three call centers to answer the 988 calls in Birmingham, Mobile, and Huntsville with plans for two more to go live in the coming months.

Before 988, Boswell said the call centers didn’t have the right amount of resources and some calls even went unanswered.

Boswell said the launch of 988 helped advance the state’s goal of expanding access to behavioral health care that’s available 24/7. Part of that goal was the opening of three crisis care centers. The ribbon was cut for the center in Birmingham in January.

“Really getting people to those Crisis Centers or mobile Crisis Units which are also available. This (988) really became the entry point in access to care for that system.”

While proud of the progress made in this past year, Boswell looks forward to continuing to expand that access to care.

“What we would love to see is crisis services available in all 67 counties in Alabama because we really believe every Alabamian is entitled to access to quality behavioral health care,” said Boswell.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
Source: WBRC video
Authorities release name of child killed in Mountain Brook crash
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Neighbor discusses Carlee Russell case
Carlee Russell neighbors speaking out
Railroad Park
Suspect being held at Birmingham jail after shooting leaves one dead

Latest News

Another West Ala. mayor tells employees to beat the heat with smart precautions
Mapping Alzheimer's in central Alabama
New data shows Alzheimer’s affects on Alabama at a county-by-county level
Study: HPV causing increase in oral, throat cancers among men
Rising HPV infections linked to increased oral cancer, deaths in men
YMCA Greystone branch.
YMCA of Greater Birmingham announces free memberships for 7th-graders throughout school year