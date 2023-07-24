First Alert Weather: Sunshine and comfortable humidity levels Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday everyone! We are starting the day with very comfortable temperatures. Several locations are beginning the day with mid-to-upper 60s. The average low temperature for late July is 73°F, so most of us are below average to start the day. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a mostly clear sky.

High pressure is in place, and it will keep us dry for most of this week. I would recommend grabbing the hat and the sunglasses today.

High Temperatures Today (WBRC)

We are forecasting a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. Winds will continue from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Humidity levels will remain low, so it won’t feel muggy or uncomfortable today. If you have any evening plans, we are looking at a clear sky with temperatures cooling off into the mid 80s by 7 p.m. It should be a beautiful summer day!

Sunny and Hot Tuesday: We will likely start tomorrow morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will remain dry tomorrow with a mostly sunny sky. We will continue to see comfortable humidity levels, but dry air heats up quickly.

Pool Forecast Tomorrow (WBRC)

We are looking at temperatures climbing slightly above average with highs in the mid 90s. Our average high for this time of the year is 91°F.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the heat and lack of rain. You’ll definitely have to water the lawn and garden this week as rain chances appear unlikely for most of the week. With dry air in place and plenty of sunshine, temperatures will likely remain above average for the remainder of the week. High temperatures are forecast to heat up into the mid-to-upper 90s with overnight lows in the low-to-mid 70s.

High Temperatures Today (WBRC)

The good news is that humidity levels will remain comfortable, so I doubt we’ll have to deal with dangerous heat index levels this week. Feels like temperatures will likely remain close to the actual air temperature this week. We’ll introduce an isolated shower or storm by the end of the week and into the weekend, but I think most of us will remain dry.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain mostly quiet as we finish out the month of July. Don became a hurricane over the weekend, but it is now weakening as it moves over the colder waters of the Northern Atlantic. Winds are down to 45 mph, and it is losing tropical characteristics. Don will likely fall apart later today as it moves northwards into the northern Atlantic.

Tropical Update (WBRC)

We are also watching a tropical wave that is 600 miles east of the Windward Islands in the Central Atlantic. This tropical wave has struggled to develop thanks to dry air and wind shear in this area. Odds continue to decrease for this system to develop over the next several days. The National Hurricane Center is only giving this tropical wave a 20 percent chance to form over the next seven days.

The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. The season normally ramps up in August and September and comes to an end on November 30.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App on Android and Apple devices for the latest weather information.

Have a great Monday!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.