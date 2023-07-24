LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Car flips on top of car in 3-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle crash in Portland ended with one car on top of another Sunday, but with no one injured, police say.
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A three-vehicle crash in Oregon ended with one car on top of another Sunday, but with no one injured, police said.

The crash happened Sunday morning in Portland at Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Crews needed to extricate a driver from one car.

Police did not say what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
Source: WBRC video
Authorities release name of child killed in Mountain Brook crash
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Neighbor discusses Carlee Russell case
Carlee Russell neighbors speaking out
Railroad Park
Suspect being held at Birmingham jail after shooting leaves one dead

Latest News

A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new...
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird
AMC 34th Street theater reopens after COVID-19 closures, Friday, March 5, 2021, in New York....
AMC scraps plan to charge more for good seats
A proposed bill would provide teachers with a tax credit of up to $1,000 a school year for...
Tuscaloosa to accept school supply donations for parking ticket fines
Homewood Police and the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force made the...
6 men arrested on child sex charges by Homewood Police, FBI