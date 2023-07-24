Birmingham man’s killing ruled justifiable death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County District Attorney’s office has ruled the shooting death of a Birmingham man as a justifiable death, Birmingham police said early Monday morning.

Adrian Dewayne Christian, 44, of Birmingham, was shot and killed the night of May 5, 2023.

Christian’s death had been an ongoing homicide investigation with the suspect having been interviewed and booked into the Birmingham City Jail under a 48-hour felony extension.

However, after case information was presented to the District Attorney’s office, the actions of the suspect were ruled justifiable on July 21. The case has officially been reclassified as a justified death investigation.

