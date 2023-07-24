LawCall
6 men arrested on child sex charges by Homewood Police, FBI

Homewood Police and the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force made the...
Homewood Police and the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force made the arrests July 20 and July 21 as part of Operation Cross Country.(Homewood PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC)- Six people are under arrest after the Homewood Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit partnered with the FBI in the ongoing effort to combat child exploitation and human trafficking.

Homewood Police and the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force made the arrests July 20 and July 21 as part of Operation Cross Country.

The following men were all taken to the Jefferson County Jail:

  • Robertin Gallegos, age 64 of Alabaster, has been charged with Electronic Solicitation of a Child (class B felony) and Traveling to Meet a Minor for Sex (class A felony). Bond amount $60,000.00.
  • Marvin Gentry, age 57 of Calera, has been charged with Electronic Solicitation of a Child (class B felony) and Traveling to Meet a Minor for Sex (class A felony). Bond amount $60,000.
  • Decarlos Brown, age 23 of Birmingham, has been charged with Electronic Solicitation of a Child (class B felony) and Traveling to Meet a Minor for Sex (class A felony). Bond amount $100,000.00.
  • Logan Sullivan, age 30 of Homewood, has been charged with Distribution of Obscene Material (class B felony). Bond amount $45,000.00.
  • John Washburn, age 37 of Birmingham, has been charged with Electronic Solicitation of a Child (class B felony), Traveling to Meet a Minor for Sex (class A felony), and Transmitting Obscene Material (class B felony). Bond amount $150,000.
  • Randall Manweiler, age 27 of Mount Olive, has been charged with Electronic Solicitation of a Child (class B felony) and Traveling to Meet a Minor for Sex (class B felony). Bond amount $90,000.

Homewood Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

