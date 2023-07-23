LawCall
Tips for seniors while traveling in the summer

Many are trying to squeeze in those last few vacations before the summer is over, but you may need to consider certain arrangements if you’re a senior
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From travel arrangements to staying safe in the heat, you’ll need to factor in certain things if you’re a senior, or if you’re traveling with one this summer.

The main rule to follow, according to experts at Right At Home, an in-home care provider, is to slow down, stop, and plan the agenda.

Experts say if you’re flying as a senior, make sure time is on your side. Don’t book connecting flights too close together. Airports have carting services that allow easy transport for seniors to their gates, so consider that option as well.

When traveling in the car, you’re advised to plan enough time for rest, food, fuel.

It’s important to stay safe in the heat as well. The CDC lists seniors as one of the most susceptible groups to heat-related illness. Limited exposure is key, but during the summer, there will be a lot of events you don’t want to miss like a grandchild’s ball game or weddings.

That is when experts say you really need to follow these tips.

“Thinking through what clothing you wear, you want to think through what skin is exposed, you want to think through sunscreen,” says Beau Green, President of Right-At-Home. “How long you’ll be outside, with being in the heat comes dehydration, so make sure you have water and other clear fluids you want to stay away from alcohol and caffeine.”

Another suggestion Green gives is, if possible, taking breaks from outdoor events in air conditioning if it’s available.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

