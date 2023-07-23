Springville police practice active shooter training ahead of the start of school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In the event of an active shooter, it’s important for every responding agency to know what to do to handle the situation.

Springville Police trained at Springville Elementary Saturday afternoon.

With school starting back soon, Springville Police say it’s important everyone in their department who would potentially respond know the ins and outs of each building.

“We have three bad guys in here, and we have role-players as you saw,” said Springville Police Chief Wayne Walton as he describes one of the training scenarios his officers went through. “It gives it that more realistic effect. We have them run out, but there’s a bad guy with them.”

Walton has been in law enforcement for 25 years, and has one rule when it comes to active shooters.

“Expect the unexpected,” Walton says. “When we train like this, we change it all up because if you truly have an active shooter, you’re not going to know what they’re doing and you’re not going to know where they’re going to go.”

Walton says his department does active shooter training once a month. Each practice is at a different location. With school starting back in just days, the city’s elementary school made the most sense.

“We know where all the rooms are and we know the room numbers,” Walton says. “I have some new officers that haven’t even been through this at these schools.”

Walton says the hands-on training gives his officers training they can’t get any other way.

One officer agreed that after today, he feels confident in their ability to respond.

“I think it not only prepares me, but it prepares the other SROs in the department to where if we ever do have an active shooter situation, we can go in and prevent any casualties hopefully,” says Kevin Thompson, who is the SRO for Springville Middle School.

If you’re interested in helping Springville Police with any of their training scenarios, you’re asked to give the Springville Police Department a call.

