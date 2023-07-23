LawCall
Pine Hill man dead after crash in Wilcox County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Wilcox Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a single vehicle crash in Wilcox County.

The crash happened on July 22 at 9:20 p.m. after a driver’s 2004 GMC Yukon left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver was identified as 46-year-old Zechariah Jones. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

