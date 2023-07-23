One shot, transported to UAB with life-threatening injuries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One woman is in UAB Hospital Saturday night with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the 6000 block of 1st Avenue South.

According to Birmingham PD, the shooting occurred at 6:46 Saturday evening.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

