One shot, transported to UAB with life-threatening injuries

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One woman is in UAB Hospital Saturday night with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the 6000 block of 1st Avenue South.

According to Birmingham PD, the shooting occurred at 6:46 Saturday evening.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

