One killed, two others taken to hospital in Mountain Brook car crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has died in a car crash that happened Saturday evening.

At approximately 5:27 Saturday evening, a single vehicle crashed in the 3400 block of Cherokee Road in Mountain Brook.

Moments before the crash occurred, the vehicle had been seen traveling at a high rate of speed on Old Leeds Road. Mountain Brook PD arrived on scene and transported an adult female and two juvenile females to a local hospital. One juvenile has died as a result of her injuries from the crash; she was 10 years old.

An investigation is ongoing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

