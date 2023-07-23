One injured, taken to hospital after being attacked at Rock the South

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One man is in the hospital after he was attacked by multiple individuals at Rock the South in Cullman.

According to reports, the man was jumped and beat unconscious until security arrived and got the crowd of people off of him. He was then taken to an ambulance and transported to a local hospital where he received stitches and was diagnosed with a fractured nose and a concussion.

Authorities are looking for the individuals involved in the incident.

