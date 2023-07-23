Man dead after single vehicle crash near Warrior

WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies with the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office are investigating a crash on the 8600 block of Rouse Road near Warrior.

After receiving alerts of the crash at 3 a.m. on July 23, deputies arrived to find a white SUV that had rolled multiple times before stopping in a ditch.

A 33-year-old male was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is conducting an investigation into circumstances surrounding the crash. The Jefferson Co. Coroner’s Office is working to confirm the identity of the victim.

