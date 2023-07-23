Interstate paving on I-459, planned lane closures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation announced planned lane closures of Exit 29 on I-459 to I-20 while they begin asphalt paving.

The paving begins Sunday, July 23, at 7.pm. Due to the road work, ALDOT will narrow the exit ramps. The lanes are expected to reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. on July 24.

The lane closures are set to be in place again from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. July 24 through July 28.

ALDOT advises that drivers use alternate routes and be mindful while driving through work zones. They also remind motorists to be mindful of possible delays that may impact travel time.

