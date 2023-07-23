LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Gurley police officer placed on administrative leave following pursuit that led to the death of a bystander

A two-vehicle crash on Friday night on Interstate 565 and Jordan Lane claimed the life of one...
A two-vehicle crash on Friday night on Interstate 565 and Jordan Lane claimed the life of one man who was not being pursued by law enforcement.(WAVE 3)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash on Friday night on Interstate 565 and Jordan Lane claimed the life of one man who was not being pursued by law enforcement

Crash after police pursuit in Huntsville ends in bystander dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), at approximately 11:46 p.m. on July 21, Matthew Deandre’ Norwood, 22, of Toney, was driving a 2008 Toyota Corolla when he was struck by a 2018 Ford Explorer driven by on-duty Gurley police officer, Christopher J. Whalen, 31, of New Market while pursuing another vehicle on an active pursuit.

Norwood was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Whalen was also injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. He was actively pursuing a Nissan Maxima which was not directly involved in the crash.

Gurley Mayor Stan Simpson released the following statement on the accident:

On behalf of the Town of Gurley I want to express our condolences to the family of Matthew Norwood who died in a tragic accident on Friday evening. A Gurley Police Department vehicle unfortunately collided with a vehicle driven by Mr. Norwood on Jordan Lane in Huntsville while officers from several jurisdictions, including Officer Chris Whalen of the Gurley Police Department, were involved in the pursuit of the driver of another vehicle. Officer Whalen suffered non-life threatening injuries in the accident and has been released from the hospital.

The automobile accident is being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Gurley Police Chief J.C. Martin is heading up an internal investigation by the Gurley Police Department regarding Officer Whalen’s involvement in the police pursuit. Officer Whalen has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation. Any other information will be provided upon completion of the internal investigation

Mayor Stan Simpson

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Reward announced for individual attacked at Rock the South
Source: WBRC video
Authorities release name of child killed in Mountain Brook crash
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Neighbor discusses Carlee Russell case
Carlee Russell neighbors speaking out
Railroad Park
Suspect being held at Birmingham jail after shooting leaves one dead

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police will hold news conference to provide update on Carlee Russell case
Goat is on the loose in Birmingham and Mountain Brook.
Oh My Goat! Billy has been captured!
Source: WBRC video
Authorities release name of child killed in Mountain Brook crash
In the first year of launching 988, Alabama expands access to behavioral health care
Homewood Police and the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force made the...
6 men arrested on child sex charges by Homewood Police, FBI