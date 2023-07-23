First Alert Weather: Drier, calmer conditions return for the remainder of the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Sunday begins with cooler, less muggy conditions as front moves south where a few showers or storms are still possible. There may be a few patches of early morning fog especially near bodies of water or areas which received heavier rain yesterday. Drier air around an area of low pressure is spreading into the southeast signaling the beginning of a less active weather pattern through much of the upcoming week. Highs today will be near 90-degrees, a degree or two below average for the season.

Northerly winds will continue circulating the dry air into the region bringing rain-free conditions through mid-week. Coupled with lower humidity Heat Index Values will remain below the Advisory Criteria. As the area of low pressure migrates toward The Atlantic a few isolated afternoon or early evening thunderstorms may develop Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile in The Tropics, Don is now officially a hurricane but is expected to weaken as it moves into a less favorable environment in The North Atlantic.

However, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring shower activity associated with a small area of low pressure about 1000 miles east of the Windward Islands. Although environmental conditions are only forecast to be marginally conducive for some gradual development, this system could still become a tropical depression during the next few days while it moves west across the tropical Atlantic and eastern Caribbean Sea. Unfavorable upper-level winds are forecast when the system moves into the central Caribbean around midweek, decreasing the chances of formation. There is a 30% chance for development in the next 48 hours and a 40% chances over the next seven days.

Tropical Storm Season typically peaks in the Atlantic Basin in September.

