Crash after police pursuit in Huntsville ends in bystander dead

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash on Friday night on Interstate 565 and Jordan Lane claimed the life of one man who was not being pursued by law enforcement.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), at approximately 11:46 p.m. on July 21, Matthew Deandre’ Norwood, 22, of Toney, was driving a 2008 Toyota Corolla when he was struck by a 2018 Ford Explorer driven by on-duty Gurley police officer, Christopher J. Whalen, 31, of New Market while pursuing another vehicle on an active pursuit.

Norwood was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Whalen was also injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. He was actively pursuing a Nissan Maxima which was not directly involved in the crash.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

