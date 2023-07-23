LawCall
Birmingham PD investigating early morning shooting

Shooting investigation at 1700 Block of 3rd Avenue West
Shooting investigation at 1700 Block of 3rd Avenue West
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting after receiving calls of a person shot at 3:10 a.m. Sunday, July 23.

When officers with the BPD arrived on scene at the 1700 Block of 3rd Avenue West they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by Birmingham Fire and Rescue with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned that at least three other adult males had gone to a local area hospital due to gunshot wounds. One of the men suffered life-threatening injuries.

According to preliminary investigations, an argument took place at a nightclub in the area. An unknown suspect proceeded to open fire on a group of patrons from the nightclub.

The suspect is not in custody according to Birmingham PD.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

