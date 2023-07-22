BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews prepare to lay their fallen brother, Jordan Melton, to rest. They are forever grateful for the support from the community and loved ones.

Firefighters on Friday called the blood drive held in honor of two firefighters shot while on duty a huge success.

Authorities are proud of how the community came out to honor Melton and support Jamal Jones.

Close to 130 people came from far and wide to show their support for Birmingham’s finest, and 110 were able to donate blood.

“It meant the world to me because I feel like we put out a 911 call, and the public answered,” said Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Lieutenant Catina Williams.

The 110 donations are expected to help over 300 lives. Lieutenant Williams believes the drive was a great way to honor both Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones.

“We don’t take this job to get rich but we know there will be a lot of lives enriched by what we do.”

The event also demonstrated that the bond between fire departments remains as strong as ever.

“One of the first people to show up was a person who was a firefighter somewhere else. This person is no longer a fire fighter, but he said he had to be there. We had a lady who was a little bit older and she had never given blood before. She told me she had to come.”

She was far from the only first time donor. Regardless if it was your first time or twentieth time, Lieutenant Williams says the department has a message for all of you.

“We want to tell you all thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We appreciate you showing up for us.”

Right now, the reward for information for the man or men that shot into Fire Station 9 sits at $40,000.

