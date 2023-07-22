LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

First Alert Weather: Chance for showers and storms, drier air moving in through the weekend

Out the door forecast
Out the door forecast(WBRC)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A front continues moving south this morning pushing the greater rain chances into Southeast Alabama. There may still be enough instability to foster the development of a few strong thunderstorms, but drier air will continue moving into the region through this afternoon dropping dew points. Temperatures will remain below Heat Advisory Criteria due to the drier air coupled with cloud cover and ongoing rain chances.

Weather headlines
Weather headlines(WBRC)
When it is raining
When it is raining(WBRC)

Severe storms will be possible across South Alabama this afternoon and tonight. Damaging winds and quarter size hail are possible The drier, northwesterly wind flow will continue into the weekend and the beginning of next week. The front will linger longer in South Alabama and continue to be the focusing area for showers and thunderstorms. This will likely result in rain-free conditions for the area through Tuesday, and with the drier air Heat Index Values will likely remain below 100-degrees at least through the beginning of next week.

The next 24 hours
The next 24 hours(WBRC)

A return flow of moisture by the middle of next week will bring a returning chance for showers and thunderstorms each afternoon.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbor discusses Carlee Russell case
Carlee Russell neighbors speaking out
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
A homeowner's rental pool ended up becoming a site for a 120 plus person party.
More than 120 people come to party at private homeowner’s rental pool
A 2-year-old child named Woodrow Bundy died from a Naegleria fowleri infection, also known as a...
2-year-old boy dies after being infected with rare brain-eating amoeba, officials say
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash

Latest News

WBRC First Alert Weather – Evening Update
Source: WBRC video
WBRC First Alert Weather - Afternoon update
Source: WBRC video
WBRC First Alert Weather - Midday update
WBRC First Alert Weather - Good Day Update