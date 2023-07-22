First Alert Weather: Chance for showers and storms, drier air moving in through the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A front continues moving south this morning pushing the greater rain chances into Southeast Alabama. There may still be enough instability to foster the development of a few strong thunderstorms, but drier air will continue moving into the region through this afternoon dropping dew points. Temperatures will remain below Heat Advisory Criteria due to the drier air coupled with cloud cover and ongoing rain chances.

Weather headlines (WBRC)

When it is raining (WBRC)

Severe storms will be possible across South Alabama this afternoon and tonight. Damaging winds and quarter size hail are possible The drier, northwesterly wind flow will continue into the weekend and the beginning of next week. The front will linger longer in South Alabama and continue to be the focusing area for showers and thunderstorms. This will likely result in rain-free conditions for the area through Tuesday, and with the drier air Heat Index Values will likely remain below 100-degrees at least through the beginning of next week.

The next 24 hours (WBRC)

A return flow of moisture by the middle of next week will bring a returning chance for showers and thunderstorms each afternoon.

