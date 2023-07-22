Birmingham Police arrest two individuals after chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Officers were involved in a chase Saturday afternoon that ended with two suspects in custody.

East precinct officers began the chase at 3:40 Saturday afternoon in the 500 block of 83rd Street North.

The two individuals were apprehended when the chase ended in the 5100 Block of 6th Avenue South.

The suspects in custody are believed to have been involved in a shooting in the previous days.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

