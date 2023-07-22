LawCall
ADEM proposes $250,000 fine for Moody landfill fire

Reaction to proposed fine against owners of Moody landfill
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The state is proposing a $250,000 fine to the owners of the Moody landfill after the site continued burning for several months.

While officials say it is technically out now, it may still be simmering underneath the ground.

“I don’t think the fire is out for different reasons,” said Stan Batemon, the St. Clair County Commission Chairman. “The temperature of the water coming out of the base of it is not real hot but it’s hotter than you’d think water would be out of ground water.”

While the landfill continues to be monitored, the owners are now facing civil penalties.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is proposing a $250,000 fine, citing that “Environmental Landfill, Inc. operated in a manner that violated the state regulations in relation to open burning.”

The proposed order also requires the owners to secure the property to prevent trespassing and unauthorized dumping with ‘No Trespassing’ signs and video surveillance.

“ADEM has acted under their penalty,” said Batemon. “I think the next step you’ll hear is the EPA acting under their penalty SOP (standard operating procedure). There are civil cases going on now though.”

Batemon continues offering apologies to those living in and around the area.

“It’s just not something any of us had ever dealt with, so there was no SOP (standard operating procedure) for how to handle it and the governor appointing the committee is establishing that so in the future, if there’s another one, the best thing that will come out of this is we’ll be better prepared to handle this,” he explained.

Batemon says government agencies will continue monitoring the landfill until they’ve determine the fire is completely out, smoldering and all.

