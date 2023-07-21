‘You’re just kind of hoping it’s not real’: Mother asks public for help in finding suspect in son’s murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for anyone who may have information about the murder of Reed Rigsby to come forward.

Rigsby was found dead in a home on 6th Avenue South on July 22, 2022. Over the last year, no major developments have been made.

Laurie Rigsby, Reed’s mother, said it does not feel like it has been a year since she last spoke to her son, but other times it feels like it has been a lifetime.

“You hope in the back of your mind, something happens and you’re just kind of hoping it’s not real, and you kind of do that for a couple of days,” said Rigsby.

The family has been working to find more information about Reed’s murder over the last year. A private investigator has found small clues, but no major developments have been made in the case.

“Is that the right thing for right now? For us to understand what’s going on and to heal and not have anger towards this person? Because I don’t know what happened,” said Rigsby.

Rigsby said while finding out who committed this crime will bring them closure, she said it’s more about making sure this crime doesn’t happen to someone else.

If Reed could talk to her right now, Rigsby said his selfless spirit would shine.

“I think he would be happy with what we are doing. But I also know he would probably say, ‘Don’t spend all your time worrying about me, or this, I know y’all loved me and I wouldn’t want you to sit here and worry about me all the time.’”

If you have any information on this case, you can call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or BPD at 205-254-1716.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.